May 23, 2017 8:55 PM

Auburn edges Mississippi 5-4 in SEC tournament

The Associated Press
HOOVER, Ala.

Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Tigers (35-22) face top-seeded Florida on Wednesday, when the tournament switches to double elimination. The Rebels (32-25) were eliminated.

Logan's solo shot in the bottom of the sixth gave Auburn the lead and the Tigers scored again in the eighth on a wild pitch.

Ryan Olenek answered for Ole Miss with a one-out homer in the top of the ninth. Then Mize (7-2) ended the game on a grounder to the mound and his ninth strikeout.

He allowed two runs, one earned, and didn't issue a walk.

Auburn's big inning was a three-run fourth, powered by Will Holland's RBI double and Jonah Todd's two-run triple.

Nick Fortes and Kyle Watson both drove in runs for Ole Miss in the first two innings.

