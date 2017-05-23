Japanese yokozuna withdraws from summer sumo tournament

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 photo, Yokozuna Kisenosato, right, is pushed out from the ring by Kotoshogiku during the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. Kisenosato, the first Japanese-born wrestler to reach sumo's highest rank in almost two decades, withdrew on Wednesday, May 24, from the 15-day tournament to recover from upper body injuries after posting 6-4 record with a loss to Kotoshogiku. Kyodo News via AP Yohei Kanasashi