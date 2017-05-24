University of New Mexico athletics under fire for golf trip

The head of the University of New Mexico's athletics department is drawing criticism as more details emerge about the use of public money for a 2015 golf trip to Scotland.
Athletics director Paul Krebs has said the $65,000 trip was meant to strengthen relationships with donors, but critics have said it should have been paid for by the university's independent fundraising arm, not with athletic department money.
UNM and other state universities and colleges have been forced to consider tuition increases and other cuts as the state grapples with a budget crisis.
Albuquerque television station KRQE reported this week (http://bit.ly/2qcaN03) that Krebs revealed public money was used to pay for the trips of at least three boosters.
University spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair tells the Albuquerque Journal (http://bit.ly/2rUmMM0 ) that possible discipline against Krebs is being considered.
