Sports

May 24, 2017 3:18 PM

Local Summaries for Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Softball

High School

Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs

Ripon Christian 2, Stone Ridge Christian 1

Stone Ridge

000

100

0

1

3

1

Ripon Chr.

000

101

x

2

7

2

Emma Eastman and Laura Hooker. Madison De Graaf and Elizabeth Thomas. WP – De Graaf. LP – Eastman.

Stone Ridge – Eleanor Nelson 2-3 (2B, RBI).

Ripon Christian (21-7) – Ariel Vander Woude 2B, Katie O’Leary 2-3 (HR, 2 R, RBI), Thomas 2-3 (RBI), De Graaf 2-2 (2B).

Stone Ridge Christian 5, Valley Christian 2

Valley Chr.

000

002

0

2

2

2

Stone Ridge

120

020

x

5

7

1

Maddie Ochoa and Haley Schilling. Hannah Nelson and Hooker. WP – Nelson. LP – Ochoa.

Valley Christian (16-7-1) – None.

Stone Ridge (19-6) – E. Nelson HR (2 R, RBI), Laura Hooker 2-3 (R, 2 RBI), Rebecca Postmus 2B.

Mariposa 1, Ripon 0

Ripon

000

000

0

0

4

0

Mariposa

000

010

x

1

8

1

Leah Lafata and Kiya Smith. WP – Lafata.

Mariposa (27-4) – Milea Appling 2B, Brylei Pearson 2-3 (2B), Violet Matlock 2-4 (2B).

