Local Summaries for Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Softball
High School
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
Ripon Christian 2, Stone Ridge Christian 1
Stone Ridge
000
100
0
—
1
3
1
Ripon Chr.
000
101
x
—
2
7
2
Emma Eastman and Laura Hooker. Madison De Graaf and Elizabeth Thomas. WP – De Graaf. LP – Eastman.
Stone Ridge – Eleanor Nelson 2-3 (2B, RBI).
Ripon Christian (21-7) – Ariel Vander Woude 2B, Katie O’Leary 2-3 (HR, 2 R, RBI), Thomas 2-3 (RBI), De Graaf 2-2 (2B).
Stone Ridge Christian 5, Valley Christian 2
Valley Chr.
000
002
0
—
2
2
2
Stone Ridge
120
020
x
—
5
7
1
Maddie Ochoa and Haley Schilling. Hannah Nelson and Hooker. WP – Nelson. LP – Ochoa.
Valley Christian (16-7-1) – None.
Stone Ridge (19-6) – E. Nelson HR (2 R, RBI), Laura Hooker 2-3 (R, 2 RBI), Rebecca Postmus 2B.
Mariposa 1, Ripon 0
Ripon
000
000
0
—
0
4
0
Mariposa
000
010
x
—
1
8
1
Leah Lafata and Kiya Smith. WP – Lafata.
Mariposa (27-4) – Milea Appling 2B, Brylei Pearson 2-3 (2B), Violet Matlock 2-4 (2B).
