Rossi back in Indy 500 after near-pitfalls in '16 stunner

FILE - In this May 29, 2016, file photo, the car driven by Alexander Rossi is serviced during a pit stop in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Putting together the right pit crew can make all the difference on race day. Just ask defending Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi, who overcame some early race struggles last year and wound up relying on those same guys to help him reach victory lane. Rob Baker, File AP Photo