Clemens' 2 home runs lift Texas past Oklahoma 8-4

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Kacy Clemens was 3 for 5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs to lead sixth-seeded Texas to an 8-4 win over third-seeded Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

Clemens, a senior and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, opened the scoring with the first of his two home runs in the first inning. He followed that with a two-run shot in the third to put the Longhorns (35-20) up 5-0.

Texas advances to face Kansas on Thursday, while the Sooners (34-21) will meet second-seeded TCU in the loser's bracket.

Nick Kennedy started for the Longhorns and struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings of work, while Chase Shugart (3-2) earned the win in relief.

Nathan Wiles (4-4) allowed five runs, four earned, in 2 1/3 innings and took the loss for Oklahoma.

