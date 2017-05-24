Curses! Andretti weary of talking Indy 500 disappointment

FILE - In this May 20, 2016, file photo, Marco Andretti, right, talks with car owner and father Michael Andretti during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Michael Andretti needed some assurances before running six cars in this year's Indianapolis 500. He also needed some help. But aside from finding extra crew members and sponsorship, the biggest challenge of this week may be communication. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo