May 24, 2017 11:49 PM

Top-seeded Florida slides past Auburn 5-4

The Associated Press
HOOVER, Ala.

Alex Faedo pitched six good innings to help top-seeded Florida beat Auburn 5-4 in the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday night.

Faedo struck out seven while giving up an earned run to push Florida (41-15) past the Tigers, who beat Ole Miss in the tournament's opening round.

Florida jumped ahead 4-0, but Auburn responded with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull even. Florida went ahead for good when Christian Hicks walked with the bases loaded, scoring J.J. Schwarz.

Auburn (35-23) was led by Jonah Todd, who had three hits.

Florida's Michael Byrne pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 14th save, and Tyler Dyson (2-0) got the win.

Calvin Coker (2-3) took the loss.

