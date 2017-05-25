Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday.
May 25, 2017 4:22 AM

Hamilton fastest in Monaco GP 1st practice

By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer
MONACO

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time followed by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday.

Both have won twice, five races into an intriguing Formula One season, and Vettel leads Hamilton by six points.

In somewhat cloudy and warm conditions, Hamilton was .200 of a second clear of Vettel.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was third quickest, then Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, the other race winner this season.

Making his return to F1 as a one-off replacement for McLaren's Fernarndo Alonso — who is skipping Monaco to compete in the Indianapolis 500 — veteran Jenson Button was 14th.

There is a second practice later Thursday.

The Williams team carried a #Manchester sticker on the front wing of their cars as a tribute to the 22 people killed and 116 injured in the Manchester bombing on Monday at an Ariana Grande concert.

The Mercedes team said it was also planning to carry a sticker on the front wing.

A minute's silence for the victims is also planned before Sunday's race.

