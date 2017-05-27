FRENCH OPEN '17: 30 is the new 25 in men's tennis right now

FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Novak Djokovic stretches to make a return in his quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France. Heading into the French Open, the men at Nos. 1-5 in the ATP rankings are all 30 or older for the first time in history, the latest sign that the current crop of tennis stars has enviable staying power _ and raising questions about when a new face will emerge at the top of the game. David Vincent, File AP Photo