FRENCH OPEN '17: What do you know about the clay-court Slam?

FILE - In this May 14, 2017, file photo, Rafael Nadal plays a shot in the final of the Madrid Open tennis tournament against Dominic Thiem, in Madrid, Spain. Heading into the French Open, the men at Nos. 1-5 in the ATP rankings are all 30 or older for the first time in history, the latest sign that the current crop of tennis stars has enviable staying power _ and raising questions about when a new face will emerge at the top of the game. Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File AP Photo