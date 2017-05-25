Sports

LEADING OFF: deGrom seeks dry weather, Senzatela 7th win

The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

WAITIN' ON A SUNNY DAY

Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start the New York Mets' series opener at Pittsburgh, a day after he was scratched from a home outing against San Diego because of discouraging weather reports. Mets manager Terry Collins did not want to risk a weather-shortened outing. Chad Kuhl (1-4) is slated to pitch for the Pirates.

HOME COOKING

Antonio Senzatela (6-1) starts Friday's series opener against St. Louis in Denver, where the rookie is 4-1. Senzatela could join Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota's Ervin Santana and Houston's Dallas Keuchel, who are tied for the major league lead with seven wins.

STREAKING

Alex Wood of the Los Angeles Dodgers take a 5-0 record and 1.88 ERA into Friday night's series opener against the Chicago Cubs. Wood has pitched 18 1/3 straight scoreless innings. He will be opposed by Jake Arrieta (5-4), who gave up one unearned run in six innings in his last start after a string of sub-par outings when he gave up 21 earned runs over 26 innings.

HE'S BACK

Aaron Nola (2-1) is slated to start Philadelphia's series opener against Cincinnati, his second appearance start since returning from a trip to the disabled list caused by a back injury. Nola lost Sunday at Pittsburgh despite allowing one run in seven innings.

