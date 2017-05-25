Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James 23) trades high-five's with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James 23) trades high-five's with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving

Sports

May 25, 2017 7:24 PM

LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's playoff scoring record

The Associated Press
BOSTON

King James has another throne.

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list on Thursday night. The Cavaliers star hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics that gave him 29 points in the game and 5,989 points in his postseason career.

Jordan scored 5,987 in his postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003.

James played in his 212th career postseason game on Thursday night, when the Cavaliers met the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

James entered the game 27 points behind Jordan.

