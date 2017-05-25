Sports

May 25, 2017 10:26 PM

Kingham leads Texas past Kansas in Big 12 Tournament

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Nolan Kingham scattered seven hits in a complete game victory and held off a rally in the ninth inning as Texas defeated Kansas 5-4 in the winner's bracket of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday night.

Kingham (9-4) struck out seven for the Longhorns, who are one win away from reaching the championship game.

Matt McCann, Zane Gurwitz, Bret Boswell and Michael McCann each had two hits for the sixth-seeded Longhorns (36-20), who left 12 runners on base. McCann singled to score two in the bottom of the second inning as Texas scored four runs to take control.

Kansas' Jaxx Groshans hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth to make it a one-run game, then David Kyriacou hit the ball near the warning track before it was caught to end the threat.

Jackson Goddard (5-4) took the loss for the seventh-seeded Jayhawks (30-27).

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects 0:48

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects
Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again. 0:59

Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again.

Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire 1:09

Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire

View More Video

Sports Videos