Belarus president calls national hockey team 'spineless'

FILE - This is a Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011 file photo of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, and his son Nikolai, right, as they take part in a ceremony in the Minsk Arena in Minsk, Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Thursday May 25, 2017 slammed the country’s “spineless” national hockey team after it failed to qualify for the playoffs at the world championships. AP Photo