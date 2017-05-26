Sports

May 26, 2017 5:57 AM

Student-athlete drowns in Alabama before track championship

The Associated Press
GULF SHORES, Ala.

A student athlete from Pennsylvania has drowned in Alabama, ahead of the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championship he was competing in.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qmWz8B ) that Gulf Shores Police Department spokesman Jason Woodruff says 19-year-old Tyler Deshon Carter of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, died at South Baldwin Medical Center on Wednesday after lifeguards pulled him out of the water. Carter was a sophomore history major at Pittsburgh's Point Park University and a member of the men's track and field team.

He was ranked fourth nationally in the triple jump and was scheduled to compete in Saturday's championship in Gulf Shores.

The incident has been classified as an accident and remains under investigation.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects 0:48

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects
Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again. 0:59

Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again.

Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire 1:09

Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire

View More Video

Sports Videos