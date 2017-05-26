Minnesota athletic official suspended in sex harassment case

In this April 15, 2017 photo, University of Minnesota athletics fundraiser Randy Handel, right, and athletic director Mark Coyle watch from the sidelines during the Gophers' spring NCAA college football game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Handal, accused of sexual harassment, will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted. The university on Thursday, May 25, 2017, released findings of an internal investigation of Handel, after a female subordinate said he repeatedly hugged, touched and made inappropriate comments to her. Handel maintained he had no sexual intent toward the subordinate. Star Tribune via AP Aaron Lavinsky