Vikings coach says if he has to coach with 1 eye, he will

FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wears an eye patch over his right eye during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Zimmer says he is not going to let the lingering eye issues that caused him to miss practice this week shorten his career. He was told by the team to head home to his ranch in Kentucky this week and skip the team’s voluntary practices to reduce the stress on a right eye that has had eight surgeries. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo