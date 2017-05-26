Sports

May 26, 2017

Brewers OF Ryan Braun faces longer DL stint for calf injury

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun will likely miss more than 10 days after he was placed on the disabled list again for a left calf injury.

Manager Craig Counsell said before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks that Braun was examined Friday by the team doctor. The Brewers won't have a progress report for about a week.

It is Braun's second stint this month on the 10-day disabled list for the injury. He had returned on Sunday after spending the minimum amount of time on the DL.

Braun was 0 for 4 on this homestand. His average had dipped to .262.

The Brewers activated right-hander Junior Guerra to take Braun's roster spot. Guerra started against Arizona, making his first appearance since being sidelined by a strained right calf on opening day.

