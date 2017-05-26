Toronto Blue Jays Troy Tulowitzki, left, and Justin Smoak, right, celebrate teammate Devon Travis'
Toronto Blue Jays Troy Tulowitzki, left, and Justin Smoak, right, celebrate teammate Devon Travis' 29) grand slam against the Texas Rangers during second-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, May 26, 2017.
Sports

May 26, 2017 7:47 PM

Travis hits grand slam, Blue Jays beat Rangers 7-6

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press
TORONTO

Devon Travis hit his second career grand slam, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales also connected for the Blue Jays, and Aaron Loup (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Texas has lost four straight, matching its longest slide of the season.

Travis went 3 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He homered off A.J. Griffin in the second, doubled in the fourth, and singled and scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

