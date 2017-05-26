Sports

May 26, 2017 9:09 PM

Lions reach 1-year agreement with RB Matt Asiata

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
DETROIT

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a one-year deal with running back Matt Asiata.

Agent Kenny Zuckerman confirmed the deal Friday night. Asiata played the past five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The agreement doesn't come as a huge surprise. Asiata rushed for 402 yards last season for Minnesota, more than any Detroit player managed. In five NFL seasons, Asiata has rushed for 1,259 yards on 361 carries.

When asked a couple weeks ago about what Asiata can bring to an offense, Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said: "He's a good special teamer. He's tough. He's a very good pass protector and he carries the ball. He runs behind his pads. He's always been a very, very effective player in this league."

