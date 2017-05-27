Sports

May 27, 2017 6:01 AM

Langer leads halfway through Senior PGA on Trump course

By BEN NUCKOLS Associated Press
STERLING, Va.

Bernhard Langer has a two-shot lead midway through the Senior PGA Championship after a second-round 67 at Trump National.

Langer is playing some of his best golf at 59 and is going for a record ninth senior major. The German is 32 under par over his last six rounds, a span that includes last week's victory at the Regions Tradition.

Langer took advantage of calm conditions Saturday morning to play the last five holes of his second round in 1 under. The tournament was delayed Friday afternoon because of wind that caused golf balls to move on the greens at President Donald Trump's course outside Washington.

Langer was at 12-under 132. Scott McCarron also shot a 67 and was two shots back, as was Vijay Singh.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:44

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win
Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity 1:26

Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity

View More Video

Sports Videos