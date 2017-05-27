Sports

Traver keeps TCU alive at Big 12 tourney with win over Texas

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Mitchell Traver allowed one run over seven innings, striking out eight, to keep second-seeded TCU alive in the Big 12 Conference Tournament with a 9-2 victory over Texas on Saturday.

The win for the Horned Frogs (42-15) sets up a second game later in the day against the Longhorns, with the winner advancing to face Oklahoma State in the championship game on Sunday.

Traver (3-1) allowed only four hits in earning the win for TCU, which scored four times in the first inning and finished with 14 hits. Austen Wade finished 3 for 5, including an RBI triple in the eighth inning, while five other Horned Frogs finished with two hits each.

Patrick Mathis gave Texas (36-21) its only lead with a solo home run in the top of the first. Kyle Johnston (3-2) started for the Longhorns, allowing six runs in three innings.

