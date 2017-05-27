Love it: 7-1 shot Cupid gives Baffert 6th Gold Cup victory

Sheep Pond Partners Lady Eli and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., right, outleg Goodyearforroses, with Corey Nakatani, compete in the Grade I, $300,000 Gamely Stakes at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia Calif., Saturday, May 27, 2017. Lady Eli won the $300,000 Gamely Stakes for fillies and mares by a half-length at Santa Anita, ending a two-race skid as the heavy 3-5 favorite. Benoit Photo via AP)