Oregon clinches spot in the Women's College World Series

Mia Camuso hit a two-run single in a four-run seventh inning and the Oregon Ducks rallied to beat Kentucky 6-5 on Saturday for a trip to the Women's College World Series.
With the NCAA Super Regional victory, the third-seeded Ducks (52-6) advanced to Oklahoma City for the fourth time in six seasons.
Abby Cheek's solo home run in the fourth inning gave Kentucky (39-19) a 3-0 lead, but Oregon answered with two runs in the fifth inning to narrow it. Erin Rethlake hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Wildcats' lead to 5-2.
Oregon loaded the bases with no outs and Nikki Udria hit a two-run single up the middle to narrow the gap before Camuso's go-ahead single.
"It was pretty special to get that hit," Camuso said. "I'd been struggling a little bit. You've just got to keep swinging and pull through. I'm glad I got to do that for my team."
Camuso wore a hat emblazoned with "OKC Bound" in the postgame press conference.
Miranda Elish (11-0) pitched three innings in relief for the win, allowing three hits and two runs.
Meagan Prince pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed Oregon's four runs in the seventh for the loss.
Oregon will advance to face the winner of the Seattle super regional series between Washington and Utah. The Utes won 9-8 to force a game three on Sunday.
Comments