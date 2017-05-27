Real Salt Lake defender Chris Wingert
May 27, 2017 7:55 PM

Plato scores first goal, Real Salt Lake beats Union 1-0

The Associated Press
SANDY, Utah

Joao Plata scored his first goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat Philadelphia 1-0 on Saturday night to snap the Union's club-record winning streak at four games.

Plata tapped in his goal in the 36th minute after quickly exchanging short passes twice with Jefferson Savarino. Tony Beltran got the play started by saving the ball just before it went over the goal line.

The Union (4-5-5) had a chance to tie it in stoppage time, but goalie Nick Rimando blocked Haris Medunjanin's belt-high free kick and Salt Lake (4-8-2) cleared it after a scramble in front of the net.

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake made seven saves.

