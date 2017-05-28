FILE - In this March 4, 2009, file photo, Sen. Jim Bunning, R-Ky. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hall of Fame pitcher Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. Bunning's death Friday, May 26, 2017, was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate.
FILE - In this March 4, 2009, file photo, Sen. Jim Bunning, R-Ky. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hall of Fame pitcher Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. Bunning's death Friday, May 26, 2017, was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

May 28, 2017 9:04 AM

Services set in Kentucky for ex-pitcher, US Sen. Jim Bunning

The Associated Press
FORT THOMAS, Ky.

Services are set in Kentucky this week for former U.S. Sen. and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning.

Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, says on its website that a funeral Mass for Bunning will be held Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Bunning's family said he died late Friday of complications from a stroke suffered last October. He was 85.

Bunning won 224 games in a 17-year major league career, mostly with the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired in 1971.

The Kentucky Republican served 12 years in the U.S. House, followed by two terms in the Senate.

