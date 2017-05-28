Sports

May 28, 2017 9:04 AM

NC State adds transfers from UNCW, Utah

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina State has added a pair of transfers to its men's basketball team.

New coach Kevin Keatts on Sunday announced the signings of UNC Wilmington transfer C.J. Bryce and Utah transfer Devon Daniels.

Both will sit out the upcoming season. Bryce will have two seasons of eligibility beginning in 2018-19 while Daniels will have three.

Bryce played for Keatts the past two seasons at UNC Wilmington and averaged 17.4 points while helping lead the Seahawks to two NCAA Tournaments.

Daniels averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds as a freshman for Utah.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects 0:48

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects
World War II POW veteran turns 101 3:12

World War II POW veteran turns 101
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

View More Video

Sports Videos