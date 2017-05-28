Sports

May 28, 2017 10:31 AM

Celta hires Barcelona assistant Unzue as manager

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spanish club Celta Vigo says Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue will be its manager for the next two seasons.

Unzue was an assistant coach for Celta under manager Luis Enrique during the 2013-14 season. He then followed Luis Enrique to Barcelona, where he acted as his assistant. Both Luis Enrique and Unzue stepped down from Barcelona at the end of this season.

The 50-year-old Unzue played as a goalkeeper for several teams, including Barcelona and Sevilla.

He was head coach of second-division club Numancia in 2010-11.

Unzue replaces Eduardo Berizzo, who led Celta to the semifinals of the Europa League and the Copa del Rey.

Unzue had been considered an outside candidate to take over as head coach from Luis Enrique at Barcelona.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:44

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win

View More Video

Sports Videos