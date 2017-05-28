Sports

May 28, 2017 10:41 AM

England beats Barbarians 28-14 in warmup for Argentina tour

The Associated Press
LONDON

England scored three tries as a weakened team containing eight uncapped players beat the Barbarians 28-14 on Sunday in a final workout before a rugby tour to Argentina next month.

Shorn of its large contingent of British and Irish Lions players, England was given a tough test by the invitational side at Twickenham and both Alex Lozowski and Sam Underhill sustained shoulder injuries that could threaten their tour participation.

Nathan Earle, Nick Isiekwe and Danny Care scored tries, and flyhalf George Ford kicked three penalties and two conversions.

The Barbarians replied through tries by Australian winger Adam Ashley-Cooper and replacement lock Joe Tekori, with flyhalf Ian Madigan adding two conversions.

