Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout strikes out swinging during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP Photo

May 28, 2017 1:39 PM

Angels star Trout sprains left thumb at Miami, leaves game

MIAMI

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has sprained his left thumb stealing a base and is out of the game.

There was no immediate word on whether Trout would miss more time. X-rays were negative Sunday.

Trout yelled in pain as he rose after sliding headfirst in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins. He was examined by a trainer, stayed in the game and took the field in the bottom of the inning, but was replaced in the sixth.

Trout, the reigning American League MVP, was 0 for 2 when he departed. He finished 2 for 9 in the series to drop his average to .337. He has 16 home runs, tied for the major league lead with Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

