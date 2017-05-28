Bernhard Langer, of Germany, watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Senior PGA Golf Championship at the Trump National golf club in Sterling, Va., Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Sports

May 28, 2017 3:15 PM

Bernhard Langer wins Senior PGA for record 9th senior major

By BEN NUCKOLS Associated Press
STERLING, Va.

Bernhard Langer played near-flawless golf and took advantage of Vijay Singh's late mistakes to win the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National on Sunday for his record ninth senior major.

The Senior PGA was the only major that had eluded the 59-year-old German star during his dominant decade-long run on the 50-and-over circuit.

Despite a few dozen protesters, the drama remained on the course at President Donald Trump's club on the shores of the Potomac River. Trump, coming off a nine-day trip abroad, did not attend the final round.

Langer pulled ahead of Singh with a 12-foot birdie on the par-4 16th. Singh three-putted 17 to give Langer a two-shot advantage. After Singh birdied 18, Langer calmly tapped in for par and a one-shot victory. He shot a 4-under 68 to finish at 18-under 270. Singh closed with a 70.

Langer also won the season-opening event in Hawaii and has 32 career senior victories.

