May 28, 2017 4:17 PM

Almiron, Atlanta United cruise to 3-1 win over NYCFC

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Miguel Almiron scored twice in the first 23 minutes and Atlanta United beat New York City FC 3-1 on Sunday night.

Almiron, a 23-year-old designated player in his first MLS season, has five goals in the last two games and all of his seven goals have come in three matches.

Almiron opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Hector Villalba's pass led Julian Gressel on a breakaway and he fed Almiron for the finish from just inside the spot. Moments later, Villalba blasted a right-footer into the corner of the net. Almiron gave Atlanta (5-4-3) a 3-0 lead in the 23rd, tapping a feed from Gressel into a wide-open net.

Jack Harrison scored in the 71st minute for NYCFC (6-5-2).

Atlanta has back-to-back wins and is unbeaten in its last three.

