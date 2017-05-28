New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

Sports

May 28, 2017 8:35 PM

Harvey wins second straight start as Mets beat Pirates 7-2

By JOHN PERROTTO Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Matt Harvey pitched one-run ball over six innings to win his second straight start, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Sunday night.

The one-time Mets ace, hampered by injuries and off-field issues the last two seasons, scattered six hits, struck out four and walked two. Harvey (4-3) beat the San Diego Padres on Tuesday when he allowed two runs in five innings and has consecutive victories for the first time since winning his first two starts of the season.

Harvey had failed to pitch more than 5 1/3 innings in his previous five starts, in which he had a combined 21 walks in 25 1/3 innings.

Gregory Polanco led off the second inning with his third home run to open the scoring but that was the only run the Pirates managed off Harvey.

Tyler Glasnow (2-4) was tagged for five runs in five innings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum 1:24

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum
World War II POW veteran turns 101 3:12

World War II POW veteran turns 101
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

View More Video

Sports Videos