No-name Penguins defense faces unheralded Predators centers

FILE - At left, in an April 30, 2017, file photo, Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, plays against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, in Nashville, Tenn. At right, in a May 30, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray 30) plays against the San Jose Sharks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final series, in Pittsburgh. Matt Murray, the 23-year-old starting goaltender for Pittsburgh, has already won a Cup and is fresh because an injury cost him the first two rounds as Marc-Andre Fleury got the Penguins through. On the other side, 34-year-old Pekka Rinne is in the Cup Final for the first time but is putting up historic numbers in the playoffs.