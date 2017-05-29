Sports

May 29, 2017 4:27 AM

Marco Reus out several months with cruciate ligament tear

The Associated Press
DORTMUND, Germany

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Marco Reus has been ruled out for several months with a partial tear of the cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Reus suffered the injury in Saturday's German Cup final and Dortmund says, "Further examinations will be conducted over the next few days to determine what course of treatment is required. Borussia Dortmund will therefore not make any precise prognosis on the possible length of the player's absence."

Reus, who had been left out of Germany's Confederations Cup squad after a season plagued by injury, suffered the latest blow in the first half of Dortmund's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German season's showpiece in Berlin.

Dortmund's win gave the 27-year-old Reus his first title in a career of persistent injury setbacks.

