Warriors and Cavs benefit from rest, NBA tries to reduce it

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James 23) talks with Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. Lue would prefer less attention, but it comes with the territory as coach of the defending NBA champions. Lue is back in the NBA Finals, and the Cavaliers acknowledge they probably wouldn't be in position to win another title if not for Lue's calming influence.