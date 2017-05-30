Sports

Saratoga Battlefield pays tribute to fallen patriots

The Associated Press
STILLWATER, N.Y.

The Saratoga National Historical Park has paid tribute to the Americans who died fighting in one of history's most important battles.

Rangers at the park in the town of Stillwater offered living history programs and readings on Memorial Day to honor the nearly 500 Americans who were killed or wounded in two Revolutionary War battles against British forces in September and October 1777.

Ranger Eric Schnitzer says most of the fallen patriots were from New England and most are still buried on the battlefield in unmarked graves. Monday's event focused on the Connecticut militiamen who died at Saratoga.

Park staff and visitors read the names of approximately two dozen Connecticut men who died in the Battles of Saratoga, considered the turning point of the American Revolution.

