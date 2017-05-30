Sports

May 30, 2017 10:48 AM

John Stockton's father passes away in Washington state

The Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash.

The father of Hall of Famer John Stockton has died. He was 89.

John H. "Jack" Stockton died Saturday in Spokane.

Jack Stockton was the co-founder of Jack and Dan's tavern, which has received national attention in recent years as a gathering place for fans of Gonzaga basketball. He sold his share of the bar, located across the street from the Gonzaga campus, in 2006.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the bar was also a gathering place for Utah Jazz fans during John Stockton's playing days.

The Jazz tweeted condolences to Stockton's family. "Jack was a valued member of the Jazz family and his loss will be felt by many," the team posted on its official account.

