Juve coach Allegri finally gets credit he deserves

FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 filer, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri holds the trophy as Juventus players celebrate winning an unprecedented sixth consecutive Italian title, at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy. Juventus will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Antonio Calanni, File AP Photo