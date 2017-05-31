Stock car racing governor undeterred by minor crash at track

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Scott waves to a room full of supporters as he awaits the election results at the Sheraton Burlington Hotel in South Burlington, Vt. Vermont’s stock car racing governor says he’s undeterred by a crash he suffered during his first race of the season at the Thunder Road speedway over the holiday weekend. Scott was in second place as the Memorial Day Classic was nearing its end when his car had a problem with its right-front tire, causing him to spin out into the middle of the racetrack. Andy Duback, File AP Photo