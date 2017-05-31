Sports

May 31, 2017 1:48 PM

WNBA Capsules

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Elena Delle Donne broke a tie with a three-point play with 44 seconds left and the Washington Mystics rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 78-76 on Wednesday.

Tayler Hill had 18 points and eight assists for the Mystics (4-2), and Delle Donne finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Shekinna Stricklen led the Sun (1-5) with 20 points.

DREAM 77, STARS 70

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points to help Atlanta beat San Antonio.

Bria Holmes added 15 points for the Dream (4-1). Monique Currie led San Antonio (0-6) with 14 points.

