WNBA Capsules

Elena Delle Donne broke a tie with a three-point play with 44 seconds left and the Washington Mystics rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 78-76 on Wednesday.
Tayler Hill had 18 points and eight assists for the Mystics (4-2), and Delle Donne finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
Shekinna Stricklen led the Sun (1-5) with 20 points.
DREAM 77, STARS 70
ATLANTA (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points to help Atlanta beat San Antonio.
Bria Holmes added 15 points for the Dream (4-1). Monique Currie led San Antonio (0-6) with 14 points.
Comments