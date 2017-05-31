Orlando City's Cyle Larin, front left, battles for possession of the ball with D.C. United's Luciano Acosta, during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
Orlando City's Cyle Larin, front left, battles for possession of the ball with D.C. United's Luciano Acosta, during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux AP Photo

May 31, 2017 7:37 PM

Larin, Barnes score in 2nd half, Orlando City tops DC United

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes scored in the second half and Orlando City beat D.C. United 2-0 on a rainy Wednesday night for its sixth victory at home.

Orlando City (7-5-2) stopped its club-record winless streak at six. DC United (4-7-2) has been shut out eight times this season, including four of its last five.

Larin fought through a hold in the box to head in Will Johnson's free kick in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. Barnes, a second-half sub, scored his first goal for Orlando in the 88th on a shot from distance that slipped through Bill Hamid's hands.

D.C. United's best scoring chance came in the 74th minute. Lamar Neagle intercepted a poor back pass, touched it past goalkeeper Joe Bendik, who came out of his area, and Neagle's shot was saved off the backline by defender Jonathan Spector and again by a hustling Bendik.

The kickoff was delayed for nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.

