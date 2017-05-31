Thanks for the memories, Merced

To the Merced County athletic community abroad, I’d like to say thank you.
For the last 10 1/2 years you’ve welcomed me into your lives. We’ve shared stories, laughs, triumphs and failures. It’s been an incredible ride.
I came to the Merced Sun-Star from Southern California with the intention of turning in two goods years before moving on to my next paper. My wife and I never left. We had children, bought a house and put down roots in a community we never anticipated growing to love.
I always imagined leaving the paper of my own fruition or retiring from it. Neither scenario has come to pass as my position has been eliminated. While it stings, it wasn’t entirely unexpected in an industry that’s struggled for some time.
But while the final chapter in my time with the Sun-Star isn’t ideal, it doesn’t diminish the many happy memories in my time at the paper. It’s the stories, the coaches and the players I’ve had the privilege to know and watch grow that I’ll take with me. Most probably assume the job is mainly about the writing. While that’s obviously an important component, it’s about the people and the relationships we cultivate. That’s where the great stories come from.
It’s through those relationships and years of mutual respect and trust that you learn about an Austin Rees and his incredible story or a Brody Freguson and his amazing courage and positivity. All a writer wants is the opportunity to tell a story, and the Sun-Star has given me the forum with which to tell some great ones.
Some of my personal favorites include being there every step of the way as the small, but passionate towns of Le Grand and Chowchilla embraced their football teams as they made runs to the State Bowl games. I’ll never forget waiting outside the Bulldog locker room in Carson and having the entire team emerge to shake the hands of Shawn Jansen and myself for their appreciation of the season’s coverage.
I’ll never forget watching the pool deck flood with bodies as anyone and everyone flocked to witness Connor Hoppe’s bid at a national record in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships. It was equally amazing to watch the camaraderie from peers he’d never met before as Hoppe signed autographs and posed for pictures with an army of well wishers after falling just short of the mark.
Just this last fall, Chowchilla treated me to the greatest finish I’ve ever seen live in any sport. The trio of Cody Woolsey, Damon Perry and Ronnie Reyes forever etched their names into Tribe lore, scoring an improbable touchdown on an unplanned lateral as time expired to beat Golden West in a Central Section semifinal.
It was a play created by pure improvisation and determination and encapsulated everything we love about sports from never letting up until the final whistle blows to the euphoric celebration that followed.
I’m grateful I got to see Allen Huddleston break Gerald Madkins’ Merced High scoring record, four years of Madilyn Nickles’ dominance on the softball field and Merced College football’s return to winning.
I’m grateful to all the schools and teams that embraced my children when they had to come with me on assignment. I want to thank all the coaches, administrators and parents that have become friends over the years. I want to thank Shawn Jansen, who has been far more than a co-worker and made the last decade even more enjoyable with your constant professionalism and quick one liners.
My love of sports hasn’t waned and I’m sure I’ll still make plenty of cameos at the area’s bigger clashes. If you see me, don’t be afraid to say hello and share a quick memory. It’s been an honor to serve the community and I hope you’ve enjoyed the work I put forth.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments