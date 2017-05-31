SEC coaches unanimously object to NCAA recruiting reforms

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze, left, and Alabama coach Nick Saban chat before an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss. Southeastern Conference coaches unanimously agree on one topic at the league’s spring meetings this week: They disapprove of NCAA recruiting reforms passed in May. “I think it’s reckless, really,” Freeze said. Added Saban: “Sometimes we take a sledgehammer to kill a fly and it has some unintended consequences, which we may see here sometime in the future.” Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo