June 01, 2017 6:09 AM

Roberto Mancini to coach Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg

The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Roberto Mancini has signed a three-year contract to coach Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg.

It will be the Italian's first job since leaving Inter Milan in August.

Mancini will replace Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu, who was fired after a year in charge. Zenit finished third in the Russian league, outside the Champions League qualifying places, under Lucescu.

Zenit says Mancini's contract includes "the possibility of a two-year extension."

Mancini joins amid a broader shake-up at Zenit, with a new chief executive and other changes of key backroom staff.

