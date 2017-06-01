Cardiff latest British city to host European Cup final

FILE - In this May 18, 1960 file photo, Alfredo Di Stefano, far right, scores the first goal for Real Madrid in the European Cup Final, against Eintracht Frankfurt, at Hampden Park, in Glasgow Scotland Real Madrid went on to win 7-3 to claim its fifth straight title. On Saturday, June 3, Real Madrid will be looking to win its 12th title when it plays Juventus at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. File AP Photo