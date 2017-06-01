McHenry Bowl Goes Solar
No-tap senior bowlers and league bowlers who always roll at McHenry Bowl were complaining about the air condition at the bowl. It looks like the bowl was in the process of installing solar panels during the last senior no-tap. I asked one of their lane men about the solar system, he said, “Members of the staff said that they kicked on the solar system and it must have done something to the motors on the air units.”
Anyway, it's up and running perfectly now and it is nice and cool in the bowl. Plus, the center just installed new 55-inch lane monitors on the lanes.
Shoot Stars
Tom McBride 519...Gayle Sagin 162...Yoland Walsh 151...Joe Nesinidal 176...Sean McCulloch 218...Neill Barcellos 255...Sandy Alvara 214...John Flanagan 583...Dan Erreca 732 at Bellevue and a 760 at McHenry.
Association Meetings
I’ve been attending our local association meeting when it was the Merced Bowling Association for the men bowlers. The meeting have always started at 10 a.m. with the board going over old business, new business, tournaments, and a list of items during the meeting.
I remember meetings at the Branding Iron restaurant in Merced having breakfast first, then the meeting. Now, the time has changed to 10 a.m. for a meeting of the board and not for association members to attend. A regular meeting is held at 11 a.m. again for the board and association members can attend. Why two meetings, who knows?
50 Plus Seniors
A great turnout of men and women at Yosemite Lanes for their monthly 50 & over senior 9-pin no-tap. Atwater’s Greg Bennett final game was a 264 that carried him to a handicap total of 931 for first place in the men’s division. Others making a few bucks was Gustine’s Kim Heller taking third place in the third game of the women’s high game pot with a 304.
Up next for valley seniors will be at Black Oak Lanes in Toulumne this coming Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a singles event. According to Jeff Hurley, bowling supervisor, there are openings at $15 for the 9-pin no-tap. If you are interested give him a call at 209-928-9437. Win some bowling and then go upstairs and win some more?
Peach Classic Has Started
The 68th Annual Peach Classic Singles handicap tournament started last Friday and is running through July 30. This is the tourney that guarantees $100 for 100th place. First place money is $2500, second $1,500, and third place is $1,000. They offer special Bonus Days during the tourney. I know that Sylvia Giordano is waiting in the wings to roll in the Peach. In the last several years, except last year she has finished in the top 100 for $100.
