June 01, 2017 5:40 PM

LA Kings sign forward Bokondji Imama after Tampa Bay trade

The Associated Press
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Bokondji Imama to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Kings reached the deal Thursday, a few hours before the signing deadline for unsigned draft choices.

Los Angeles acquired the rights to Imama on Wednesday from Tampa Bay, which couldn't reach an agreement with its sixth-round pick in the 2015 draft. The Kings will give a seventh-round pick in next year's draft to the Lightning.

Imama, from Montreal, scored a team-leading 41 goals in 66 games for Saint John in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. The physical power forward also had 105 penalty minutes.

