June 01, 2017 8:57 PM

Stanford blasts Sacramento State 10-0

The Associated Press
STANFORD, Calif.

Kris Bubic scattered five hits over eight shutout innings and top-seeded Stanford blew past Sacramento State 10-0 on Thursday night in the opening day of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Bubic (7-6) struck out 11 for the Cardinal (41-14), who will face Cal State Fullerton on Friday in the winner's bracket.

Early solo homers from Quinn Brodey and Jack Klein helped the Cardinal jump ahead 3-0. Matt Winaker, Stanford's leadoff hitter, tacked on a two-run homer in the seventh as the Cardinal surged to a 9-0 lead.

Justin Dillon (5-8) took the loss for Sacramento State (32-28), which saw its eight-game winning streak snapped.

The Hornets will face BYU on Friday in an elimination game.

